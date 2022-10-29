Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $365,073.84 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 311,357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

