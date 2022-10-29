First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $40.67

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.67, but opened at $42.45. First Bancorp shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 458 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in First Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 67,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

