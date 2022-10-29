First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in First Busey by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 191,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.