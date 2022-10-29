First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley lowered their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73.

Insider Activity at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

