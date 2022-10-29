First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 31.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

