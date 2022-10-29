First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Purchases $249,724.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $25.79 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

