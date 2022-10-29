First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,938.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.