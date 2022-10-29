First PREMIER Bank Buys 9,555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

