FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

FE opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

