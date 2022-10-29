Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

