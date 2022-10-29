Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of F opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 17,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

