FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $20.00 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 267.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

