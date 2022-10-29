Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $5,304,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

