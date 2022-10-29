Fox Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FOX in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

