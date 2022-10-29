Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 71,000 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,538,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.