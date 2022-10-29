FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.