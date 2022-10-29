FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

HRGLY opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

