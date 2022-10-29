FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $222.32 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 106,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,209,907.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

