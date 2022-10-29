FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Euronav NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $17.65 on Friday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $29,721,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

