FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $10.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.43.

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

