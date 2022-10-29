FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$157.28.

TSE:CNR opened at C$162.04 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$171.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$152.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

