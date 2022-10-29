FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut by Analyst

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of CRUS opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,700,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
