FY2023 EPS Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBC Group in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for KBC Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

