FY2023 EPS Estimates for NEXT plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEXT in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

NEXT stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. NEXT has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

