FY2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Boosted by Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

