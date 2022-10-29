FY2023 EPS Estimates for South32 Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

