FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$24.70 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.43 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

