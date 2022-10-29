FY2024 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Raised by Analyst

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.31 million, a PE ratio of 615.31 and a beta of 1.75. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 11.0% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 51.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

