FY2025 EPS Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Covestro Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Covestro from €37.00 ($37.76) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Covestro stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.