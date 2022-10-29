FY2025 EPS Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.16%.
Covestro Stock Down 0.2 %
Covestro stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
