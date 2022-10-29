Gary Torgow Purchases 16,835 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

