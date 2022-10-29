Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.59. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 5,320 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 407,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

