Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Gevo by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gevo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In related news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 177,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $547,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,496,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gevo Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.91. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.21.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 11,552.61%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Stories

