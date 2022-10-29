Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

GMRE stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

