Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -2,285.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

