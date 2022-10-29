Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $37.25. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 2,847 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,983.98, a P/E/G ratio of 707.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,045 shares of company stock worth $14,902,978 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,113,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

