Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 126.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $627.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.99. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.22.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

