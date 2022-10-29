Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $29.98. Granite Construction shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 3,439 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $768.29 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after buying an additional 1,226,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 137,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 882,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

