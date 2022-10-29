Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

