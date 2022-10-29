Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 662 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 136,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 23.0% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

