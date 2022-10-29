Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

