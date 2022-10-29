Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Price Performance
NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.
Green Dot Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.