Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $30.61. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 7,036 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza acquired 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

