Gregory J. Murphy Sells 3,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 46,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

