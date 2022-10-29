Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 78,576 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

