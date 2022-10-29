Group L. P. Column Purchases 51,046 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 51,046 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,468.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $5.61 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.61.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

