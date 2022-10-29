H John Gilbertson, Jr. Sells 9,894 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIR opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 75.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

