Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

