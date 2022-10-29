Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

HRGLY opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.6129 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Recommended Stories

