Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of HA stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 234,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

