H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $31.72

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $33.19. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 11.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.