HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.32

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 4853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.